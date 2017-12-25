City set to observe Christmas in somber mood

Karachi: The Christian community in the city will celebrate Christmas – a holiday commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ – on Monday.

This year, the community is celebrating the festival not with joy but with a heavy heart in view of the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attack at a church in Quetta.

Celebrations in the city will be observed with simplicity. The day will start with prayer services in churches.

Members of the Christian community will attend special services at illuminated churches where prayers will also be offered for the progress and prosperity of the country.

As part of the celebrations, residential colonies of the community have been decorated with twinkling lights and stars, and baubles such as bells, pine cones, apples, candies, tinsel and balloons bedecked trees, streets, houses and churches.

Earlier during the weekend, Christian community thronged shopping centres across the city.

Major shopping centres in Saddar, Clifton and Tariq Road area remained open till late in the night. Garment shops and businesses selling decorative items needed for the Christmas tree saw high number of visitors.

Bakeries across the city also remained busy all day meeting the high demand of cakes ordered by those celebrating the day.

Diplomats and foreign residents in the city are also actively taking part in Christmas festivities

According to shopkeepers, Christmas seasons set in with the start of December every year. Shopping centres remain open till late in night on most weekends of the month.

In the backdrop of recent terror attack in Quetta, Sindh government has made special security arrangements for peaceful celebrations of Christmas by deployment of additional security forces at the churches.

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2017.