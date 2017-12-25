Change of guards at mausoleum to mark Jinnah’s birthday

KARACHI: The 142nd birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah will be celebrated on Monday (today) throughout the country with zeal and fervour.

Ceremonies to mark the day will begin in the city with a change of guard at Jinnah’s mausoleum. The ceremony will be attended by Sindh Governor and Chief Minister. The two leaders will visit the mausoleum to pay their homage to Jinnah for his efforts for seeking constitutional safeguards for Muslims in British India.

Several programmes including seminars, conferences and sports events have been arranged in schools and colleges across the city to pay tribute to the great leader of the All India Muslim League which because Pakistan Muslim League after the partition of the Sub-continent. These events will shed light on Jinnah’s political ideals to acquaint the new generation of Pakistanis with the astute vision that had guided Quaid’s political struggle for constitutional safeguards for Indian Muslims.

The day will be marked as a public holiday and national flag will be hoisted atop all public buildings.

Security arrangements have been put in place at Jinnah’s mausoleum in view of the large number of people expected to visit the site on Monday.

Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. He completed his early schooling from the city at Mission High School.

In his message on the occasion, the patron-in-chief of Pakistan Hindu Council and Member of National Assembly (MNA) Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwani said on Sunday that all citizens of the country must play their due role for promotion of peace and prosperity.

He said this while exchanging views at the prize distribution ceremony of the annual Dharmik Quiz contest held at Narayan Temple. Dr Vankwani said that forming a peaceful society, according to Quaid-e-Azam’s vision, was a joint responsibility of every citizen. He regretted that the state had not been able to provide awareness to citizens from different religious background regarding the true teachings of their religion. However, Pakistan Hindu Council takes responsibility for this noble cause with its own resources, he said.

The Pakistan Hindu Council organises Dharmik Quiz contest for school students of different districts throughout the year. In the annual mega event, hundreds of students from the Hindu community participate every year.

He emphasised that teachings of every religion were concerned about promotion of peace and fraternal ties among humans. He said respect to every religion must be ensured.

Dr Vankwani appealed to the participants to work hard for the progress of Pakistan. A large number of students were present on the occasion.

Published in Daily Times, December 25th 2017.