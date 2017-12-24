New Chinese envoy vows to promote Sino-Pak ties

Islamabad: Yao Jing, after formally taking over the charge of new Chinese ambassador to Pakistan has vowed to contribute his best in further promoting the Sino-Pak strategic partnership

While expressing strong love and affection with the people of Pakistan, he said he was honored to be appointed as the 17th Ambassador of China to Pakistan. He started his diplomatic career here, and have a soft corner for Pakistan, he said in his message, released here by the Chinese embassy. For the past two decades, he was posted here twice.

During the eight years he spent in Pakistan, he said he witnessed tremendous changes, development and consolidation of China-Pakistan friendship.

Especially when he came here this time, he noticed remarkable improvement in the social environment and people’s livelihood with constant progress of the country. As a Chinese diplomat who always cares and loves Pakistan, he felt truly delighted.

Since the establishment of our diplomatic ties 66 years ago, the two countries have always been together through thick and thin, with our friendship growing day by day.In China, we call Pakistan an “Iron Brother”, reflecting the unique place Pakistan has in our hearts. Our relations always stand at the forefront of the times as a model for state-to-state relationships.

The message further said “On the road to development, China and Pakistan are always firm partners. Our engineers and technicians joined hands on high mountains and cliffs to build the Karakorum Highway.

Our friendship created a miracle across the top of the cloud. Today, following the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, we are unswervingly cooperating on the Belt and Road Initiative. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor has achieved tangible results and created a new economic miracle. In the new era, China will continue to put Pakistan at its priority of neighbouring diplomacy. China’s development will bring more benefit to friendly countries like Pakistan.

We are willing to work with Pakistan to step up policy synergy and conduct all-round pragmatic cooperation to strengthen our people-to-people ties, and to enable this region to better benefit from China-Pakistan relations. We will continue to work together to build a China-Pakistan Community of Shared Future, leading the trend of the new type of international relations in the new era.

At this historical starting point, as China’s Ambassador to Pakistan, he has deeply felt the heavy responsibility on his shoulders. He was looking forward to working closely with friends from all circles in Pakistan, to bring more fruits in our relations in the new era.”

Published in Daily Times, December 24th 2017.