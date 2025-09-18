More Americans believe Israel overstepped in Gaza war

A growing number of Americans now believe Israel’s military actions in Gaza have gone too far, highlighting shifting U.S. attitudes as the conflict intensifies. Nearly half of U.S. adults say Israel’s response has been excessive, compared to 40% in late 2023. This shift comes as Israel expands its ground offensive in Gaza City amid widespread destruction, displacement of around 90% of Gaza’s population, and warnings of famine. International scrutiny has increased significantly, with United Nations experts recently accusing Israel of committing genocide during the ongoing conflict.

Democrats show the largest jump in criticism, with about seven in ten now saying Israel has overstepped, up from 58% previously. Independents also report growing concern, with half expressing similar views, compared to four in ten earlier. Even among Republicans, traditionally more supportive of Israel, sentiment has shifted slightly, rising from 18% to 24%. Despite this, fewer Americans overall now consider negotiating a permanent ceasefire a high priority for the U.S. government, signaling a complex mix of growing disapproval and waning urgency for direct mediation.

While criticism of Israel’s tactics grows, public opinion on U.S. involvement remains divided. About 45% of Americans say providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians is “extremely” or “very” important, a slight increase from earlier this year. However, support for military aid to Israel has declined sharply, falling from 36% at the war’s start to just two in ten today. This drop is most pronounced among Democrats, where support has dropped by half, reflecting deeper divisions over U.S. foreign policy priorities and domestic spending concerns.

Transitioning to broader perspectives, many Americans express doubts about President Donald Trump’s handling of the conflict, with approval slipping from 44% in March to 37%. Some, like Miami Republican Miguel Martinez, support defeating Hamas but worry the war is dragging on unnecessarily. Others argue the U.S. should focus less on foreign aid while facing domestic budget pressures, pointing to the administration’s push for spending cuts in healthcare and social programs as justification for reducing support abroad.

At the same time, calls for long-term solutions persist, particularly among Democrats. About half now believe negotiating an independent Palestinian state is highly important, compared with smaller shares of Republicans and independents. The U.N. General Assembly recently urged Israel to commit to a two-state solution, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains firmly opposed. As the humanitarian crisis deepens and political divides widen, Americans remain uncertain about whether U.S. mediation can secure lasting peace in the region or if the conflict will continue unchecked.