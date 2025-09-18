Rs5.9 million scholarships announced for Karachi university students

A private institution has announced scholarships worth Rs5.9 million for students at the University of Karachi, offering much-needed financial support to those struggling to afford higher education. The agreement, finalized between Karachi University and the unnamed institution, will benefit students from five different departments, aiming to promote academic excellence and ensure equal opportunities for deserving candidates across the university.

Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Dr Khalid Iraqi emphasized the urgent need for educational funding in Pakistan, noting that only two percent of the country’s students are able to pursue higher education. He highlighted that unemployment and a lack of industrial growth have made it increasingly difficult for parents to provide quality education to their children, creating a significant barrier for talented students.

Dr Khalid Iraqi further criticized the federal government for not providing adequate funds for the education sector, calling on both public and private institutions to step up. He underscored that Karachi University has already taken steps to support students by offering departmental-level alumni scholarships and creating initiatives to ensure access to education for those facing financial hardship.

Highlighting Karachi University’s efforts, Dr Iraqi said it is the only university in Pakistan to have established a dedicated Student Admission Fund. Last year, Rs10 million was allocated to this fund, specifically to help eligible students who could not afford to pay their fees despite meeting academic requirements. This initiative has already helped numerous students continue their studies without financial stress.

The new scholarships worth Rs5.9 million are expected to make a significant impact on the academic futures of many students, especially during a time of economic challenges. Education experts praised the move, noting that such contributions from private institutions are essential for bridging funding gaps and supporting the next generation of skilled professionals in Pakistan. The collaboration between the university and the private sector sets an example for fostering public-private partnerships to strengthen the country’s education system.