Trump praises King Charles at banquet

President Donald Trump expressed deep admiration for King Charles during a state banquet at Windsor Castle. The Trump praises King Charles moment came on September 17, as Trump and First Lady Melania attended the diplomatic dinner during their two-day visit to the U.K.

Trump called the evening “one of the highest honors” of his life. He highlighted King Charles’ sharp memory, noting how the monarch remembered nearly every guest’s name while greeting them. Trump said he shook about 150 hands and was impressed the King appeared to know each person.

The U.S. president also praised King Charles’ long record of philanthropic work. He added that the monarch’s ability to recall names so easily was both impressive and admirable. The compliment drew laughter from the King, creating a light moment during the formal occasion.

Trump extended his admiration to the wider royal family. He told King Charles he had raised a “remarkable son” in Prince William and described Princess Kate as radiant, healthy, and beautiful. His warm words reflected appreciation for the family’s role in public life.

The state banquet marked a key highlight of Trump’s official trip. Such dinners traditionally honor visiting leaders on the first night of their stay. As the remarks echoed, the event strengthened ties between the United States and the United Kingdom.