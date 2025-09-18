SCCI, SECP, PSX launch investment awareness initiative

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in collaboration with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) and Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), on Wednesday launched the Investment Awareness Initiative in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to promote financial literacy, encourage investment, and ensure investor protection.

The ceremony, held at the SCCI house, was presided over by SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan and attended by SECP Commissioner Zeeshan Rehman Khattak and PSX CEO/Managing Director Farrukh H. Sabzwari as keynote speakers.

Senior vice president Abdul Jalil Jan, vice president Shehryar, members of the SCCI executive committee, SECP officials, PSX representatives, traders, industrialists, and other stakeholders were also present in large numbers.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Fazal Moqeem Khan expressed gratitude to SECP and PSX for partnering in this initiative, emphasizing that its core purpose is to enhance financial literacy, promote productive investments, and improve the financial well-being of individuals and businesses in the province.

He said the awareness drive would initially begin from Peshawar and later be expanded to educational institutions and divisional headquarters across KP.

SECP Commissioner Zeeshan Khattak, PSX CEO Farrukh Sabzwari, and SECP Joint Director Murtaza Abbas underlined the significance of the initiative, stating that financial education strengthens investors’ understanding of financial products, equity markets, rights and obligations, and the overall role of capital markets in Pakistan’s economy.

They stressed that equipping startups, young entrepreneurs, and the general public with investment knowledge, including company registration and listing procedures, is essential to boosting national savings, channeling resources into productive sectors, and driving sustainable economic growth.

The initiative, officials noted, reflects a collective commitment to empower future investors in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while safeguarding their interests and promoting financial discipline.