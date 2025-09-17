Faceless e-challan begins in Karachi from October 1

Karachi Traffic Police, in collaboration with Lok Suhayta, has launched a comprehensive awareness campaign on road safety and faceless e-challan.

According to the Traffic Police spokesperson, the purpose of this campaign is to provide citizens with complete awareness about the importance of traffic laws and the new, automated challan (ticketing) system.

From October 1, 2025, the faceless e-challan system will officially become operational. Under this system, traffic violations will be recorded through advanced cameras, and challans-backed by evidence-will be sent directly to citizens’ homes, without any interference or recommendations.

Through this modern system, traffic laws will be automatically monitored via advanced CCTV cameras installed across the city. In case of a violation, a challan will be issued with photographic or video evidence.

Citizens will experience a transparent, fair, and effective law enforcement process. During the awareness campaign, pamphlets are being distributed at various key locations in the city, especially at traffic signals.

The spokesperson stated: “On your journey, Karachi Traffic Police is your companion.”

Volunteers, lady constables, and students from educational institutions are working alongside traffic police to educate citizens. The importance of traffic law compliance, road safety, and transparency in the system is being highlighted. This initiative is described as a revolutionary step toward making Karachi a safer, more organized, and law-abiding city.