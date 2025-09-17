Saudi Arabia honors Shehbaz Sharif with fighter jet escort

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif received a grand welcome from Saudi Arabia on Wednesday as Royal Saudi Air Force F-15 fighter jets escorted his aircraft upon entering the Kingdom’s airspace. The ceremonial gesture reflected Saudi Arabia’s deep respect for Pakistan and its leadership. The prime minister acknowledged the rare honor by saluting the Saudi pilots and sending a personal message of gratitude to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman through the cockpit radio.

Minister of Defence Khawaja Asif confirmed that the Saudi fighter jets immediately took the Prime Minister’s plane under protection as it crossed into Saudi territory. He described the gesture as a symbol of Saudi Arabia’s fraternal affection for Pakistan. Asif also shared images of the escort on social media, emphasizing that the recognition demonstrated Pakistan’s stature in the Islamic world and the strength of its diplomatic ties with the Kingdom.

The Prime Minister’s arrival at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh marked the start of his official visit, undertaken at the invitation of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. During the visit, Shehbaz Sharif will hold high-level talks with the Crown Prince to review bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments. Officials said the discussions are expected to focus on trade, investment, and strategic cooperation.

Shehbaz Sharif is accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, Information Minister Atta Tarar, Climate Change Minister Musadik Malik, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi. The presence of senior cabinet members highlights the importance Pakistan places on its relationship with Saudi Arabia and the wide-ranging issues on the agenda.

Following the Saudi leg of his trip, Shehbaz Sharif will depart for the United Kingdom for a two-day stay before proceeding to the United States. In New York, he is expected to address the United Nations General Assembly and may hold a bilateral meeting with President Donald Trump. This multi-nation tour underscores Pakistan’s proactive diplomatic outreach and its efforts to strengthen partnerships on regional stability, economic development, and global cooperation.