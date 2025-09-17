Pakistan’s Asia Cup clash with UAE in jeopardy amid ICC dispute

Pakistan’s upcoming Asia Cup match against the United Arab Emirates remains undecided after a heated dispute with the International Cricket Council (ICC). The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has threatened to pull out of the tournament following a handshake controversy during the recent India–Pakistan clash in Dubai.

PCB accused match referee Andy Pycroft of violating the Spirit of Cricket by advising both captains to avoid handshakes before and after the game. India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav later admitted the decision to skip handshakes was a political message, which further inflamed tensions. Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha responded by boycotting the post-match ceremony.

Utterly disappointing to witness the lack of sportsmanship today. Dragging politics into the game goes against the very spirit of sports. Lets hope future victories are celebrated by all teams with grace — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 14, 2025

The ICC rejected Pakistan’s demand to remove Pycroft and confirmed that he will continue to officiate. Officials explained that handshakes are a custom, not a requirement, and said Pycroft acted under guidance from the Asian Cricket Council.

The PCB disagreed and quickly sent a second letter repeating its complaint, accusing Pycroft of bias and failure to protect cricket’s values. PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi warned that Pakistan will not accept “double standards” and vowed to defend his team’s dignity. His strong words signaled that the dispute is far from over.

The PCB has lodged a complaint with the ICC regarding violations by the Match Referee of the ICC Code of Conduct and the MCC Laws pertaining to the Spirit of Cricket. The PCB has demanded an immediate removal of the Match Referee from the Asia Cup. — Mohsin Naqvi (@MohsinnaqviC42) September 15, 2025

Tensions deepened on Tuesday when Pakistan canceled a scheduled press conference in Dubai just hours before it was set to begin. A player was due to speak at 7:30 PM, but no reason for the cancellation was given. The team’s 9:00 PM practice session remained on schedule but was left open to possible cancellation. Naqvi consulted senior government leaders about the crisis and hinted at serious action. His tweets declared, “Pakistan’s dignity is not for sale,” and “We will not compromise on respect even if it costs millions.” These statements added urgency to the growing standoff.

Financial stakes are high as Pakistan weighs its next move. Walking away from the tournament could cost the PCB an estimated twelve to sixteen million dollars in sponsorship and broadcast revenue. Yet officials insist that principle comes before profit. If Pakistan withdraws, the UAE will automatically advance to the Super Four stage. If Pakistan plays and wins, the team will qualify instead and set up a possible rematch with India. Fans remain in suspense as the clock ticks toward the scheduled game.

This escalating crisis shows how politics continue to overshadow cricket in South Asia. Pakistan’s decision will shape the credibility of the Asia Cup and its future ties with both the ICC and the Asian Cricket Council. The PCB has promised a final announcement soon, leaving cricket lovers across the region anxiously awaiting news. Until then, the Pakistan–UAE match hangs in the balance, symbolizing the fragile relationship between sport, pride, and national politics.