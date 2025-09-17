South Africa beat Pakistan in lead up to Women’s World Cup

South Africa Tuesday beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the first one-day international of their three-match series in the lead up to the Women’s World Cup.

Proteas chased the target of 256 runs in the second last over courtesy a century each from Marizzane Kapp and Tazmin Brits.

Earlier in the day, veteran batter Sidra Amin smashed a century as Pakistan set South Africa a target of 256 to win in the first one-day international.

Pakistan skipper Fatima Sana had won the toss and elected to bat first at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Sidra was ably supported by Muneeba Ali as the duo put Pakistan in a strong position to win the first encounter of the three-match series.

The World Cup, to be hosted later this month under a hybrid model across India and Sri Lanka, will see all of Pakistan’s fixtures staged in Colombo, with political tensions ruling out travel between the two neighbours.

Pakistan’s 15-member squad is captained by Fatima, while Laura Wolvaardt leads the visiting side. In the build-up to the series, Pakistan held a two-week pre-series camp in Lahore, which included practice sessions and scenario-based matches.

The squad features one uncapped player, Eyman Fatima, who recently made her T20I debut against Ireland in Dublin in August.

The series provides both sides with an opportunity to finalise preparations for the eight-team World Cup, set to take place from September 30 to November 2 in India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan will play all their matches in Sri Lanka. In head-to-head, in 28 ODI matches, South Africa had an upper hand against Pakistan, but the last time both sides met, Pakistan defeated South Africa by eight wickets in the ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 series fixture at the National Stadium in Karachi on September 14, 2023.