Kenya’s Kipyegon wins historic fourth world 1,500m gold

Kenya’s Faith Kipyegon produced a trademark devastating last lap to win an unprecedented fourth world women’s 1,500 metres title in Tokyo on Tuesday.

The Kenyan, also three-time Olympic champion over the distance, timed 3min 52.15sec for another gold to add to her incredible medal haul that guarantees her place in the pantheon of the very best middle distance runners.

Her fourth world title matched the record held by Morocco’s Hicham El Guerrouj, who won the men’s event between 1997-2003.

Kipyegon’s teammate Dorcus Ewoi took silver in 3:54.92, while Australian Jessica Hull claimed bronze (3:55.16). Kipyegon shot out to the front of the pack in what turned out to be a true gun-to-tape performance, the 31-year-old never looking like once ceding the lead she took.

With two laps to go, Kipyegon, tracked by Hull and Chepchirchir, looked comfortable as she upped the pace, the pack now strung out from its initial bunching.

The Kenyan took them through the bell for the final lap as the crowd at the National Stadium rose to their feet. A spurt down the back straight opened the gap between Kipyegon and her rivals, who were left staring further into space as she widened her lead coming off the bend into the home straight. Arms raised as she crossed the line, Ewoi battled past Chepchirchir and Hull for silver in a last-gasp sprint. The Australian did well to edge the third Kenyan for bronze.