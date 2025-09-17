Afghanistan pacer Naveenul Haq out of Asia Cup

Afghanistan’s fast bowler Naveenul Haq has been ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup 2025 after suffering a shoulder injury, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed.

According to the ACB, Naveen sustained the injury earlier in the tournament. Following medical evaluation, the team’s medical panel declared him unfit to continue, ending his campaign midway. The pacer’s absence is a major setback for Afghanistan, as he has been one of the team’s key bowlers in limited-overs cricket.

The board further confirmed that Naveen will travel to England for rehabilitation. His recovery will be closely monitored before he makes a return to competitive cricket. Afghanistan had powered to a convincing 94-run win against Hong Kong in the opening match of the Asia Cup at the Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on September 9.

Batting first, Afghanistan posted a total of 188 for six wickets in their 20 overs. Sediqullah Atal led the charge with an unbeaten 73 runs off 52 balls, hitting six fours and three sixes at a strike rate of 140.38. Azmatullah Omarzai contributed 53 runs from 21 deliveries, including two fours and five sixes, scoring at an impressive rate of 252.38. Mohammad Nabi added a useful 33 runs in 26 balls.

Hong Kong struggled in reply, managing only 94 for nine wickets in their 20 overs. Babar Hayat top-scored with 39 runs off 43 balls, while Yasim Murtaza, the captain, scored 16 runs before falling lbw. Several batters were dismissed cheaply, with key wickets falling at critical moments.

Afghanistan’s bowlers performed strongly, with Fazalhaq Farooqi taking two wickets for 16 runs in three overs. Gulbadin Naib also claimed two wickets, while Azmatullah Omarzai and Rashid Khan took one each.