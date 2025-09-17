PM likely to meet Trump on UNGA sidelines next week

In what is being viewed as a significant diplomatic development for Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to hold a meeting with United States President Donald Trump on September 25, sources said on Tuesday.

The insiders said that the meeting, expected on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will also be attended by Chief of Army Staff Field Marshal Asim Munir.

The huddle — taking place with the consultation, support, and endorsement of Qatar and Saudi Arabia — will, according to sources, have a wide-ranging agenda from floods in Pakistan to the repercussions of the Israeli attack on Qatar. Pakistan-India situation is also likely to be discussed during the high-level meeting, the sources added. Diplomatic sources told this correspondent that Riyadh and Doha are supportive of this Shehbaz-Trump meeting.

However, Pakistan’s embassy has refrained from commenting or denying the possible meeting.

Separately, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, where he expressed Pakistan’s full support and solidarity with Qatar during this difficult time. He called the Israeli attack on September 9 a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a serious breach of international law.

In the “warm and cordial meeting” held on Monday, on the sidelines of Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit, convened in Doha following Israel’s recent attack on Qatar, the prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of the Israeli strike on a residential area in Doha, that led to the loss of precious lives and injured several others.

He stressed that Israel’s aggression in the Middle East must be stopped immediately, and unity within the Ummah was vitally important, in the face of repeated Israeli provocations. In this regard, he deeply appreciated Qatar’s decision to convene the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha.

The Emir of Qatar expressed appreciation for the prime minister’s participation in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit as well as for his visit to Doha on September 12 to express solidarity with Qatar at this difficult time. Both leaders agreed to remain in close contact in view of the unfolding situation in the region.

Moreover, Shehbaz Sharif said that the Doha Arab-Islamic Summit had sent a strong and unified message on behalf of the Muslim world that Israel’s aggression could no longer be tolerated.

The prime minister, in a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Dr Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab–Islamic Summit convened in Doha, reiterated Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of Israeli aggression against Qatar on September 9.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff, Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Information and Broadcasting Attaullah Tarar were also present in the meeting.

Both leaders expressed their solidarity and support for Qatar and called for unity among the ranks of the Ummah in the face of Israeli aggression.