EBM ranks 5th on Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Awards

English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), Pakistan’s leading FMCG company, has been recognized among the Top 5 companies at the 4th Annual Employer of Choice Gender Diversity Awards 2025.

Securing the 5th position, this recognition reflects EBM’s ongoing commitment to building an inclusive workplace where women and men have equal access to opportunities, benefits, and leadership roles.

The awards, organized by the International Finance Corporation (IFC) and the Pakistan Business Council (PBC), celebrate organizations that champion diversity by embedding strong, forward-looking policies into their workplace culture.

Speaking on the achievement, Shahzain Munir, Executive Director at EBM said, “We’re proud to be ranked among the Top 5 on this year’s list. This recognition highlights our commitment to creating a workplace that supports our people and enables them to thrive.” With one-third of leadership roles, including the CEO, held by women, EBM continues to strengthen policies that advocate for gender equity, professional growth, and employee well-being.

Dr. Zeelaf Munir, Chairperson of the Pakistan Business Council added, “This recognition shows we are heading in the right direction. But with 63% of private companies in Pakistan still having less than 5% women in senior leadership, we know much more needs to be done. At EBM, we see gender inclusivity not just as a value, but as a responsibility to set higher standards for FMCG and beyond.”

As an industry leader, EBM remains dedicated to setting benchmarks that drive equality, inspire innovation, and empower the next generation of leaders, creating lasting impact for its people and the broader business community.