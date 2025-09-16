Dar Highlights Pakistan Armed Forces in Israel Conflict Debate

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said Pakistan armed forces are strong and ready to defend if needed. He spoke in an interview with Al Jazeera, where he discussed Pakistan’s possible role if a united body forms in the Middle East to stop Israeli aggression. He highlighted that Pakistan’s forces have already shown their capability in conventional warfare.

Dar explained that discussions were underway among Arab nations and the Arab League about forming a combined security force. He said such a body could act outside the United Nations system, offering an alternative mechanism. He added that the UN imposes sanctions, but regional nations should consider their own tools for peace.

The foreign minister stressed that any combined security force should focus on peaceful goals. He said it must stop aggressors and occupiers rather than act with aggression itself. He welcomed the idea, saying Arab states had the strength and capacity to create such a mechanism.

When asked about nuclear weapons, Dar clarified Pakistan’s position. He said the weapons are only for deterrence and not for actual use. He emphasized that Pakistan has no intention of deploying them but keeps them as a protective shield.

Dar concluded by pointing to the strength of Pakistan armed forces. He said the country has an effective army, air force, and navy. He added that Pakistan has proven its ability to win wars even without nuclear arms.