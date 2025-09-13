Truck owners demand release of stranded vehicles in Afghanistan

Truck owners have demanded the release of more than 2,000 stranded trucks in Afghanistan. The vehicles have been stuck for a month after transporting Afghan nationals back to their homeland. Drivers and conductors remain trapped across the border, facing harsh conditions without proper facilities.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mini Mazda Truck Owners Association President Latif Gul said Afghan authorities have not allowed the trucks to return. He noted that owners have exhausted their earnings while drivers suffer away from their families. The delays have also pushed up operational costs, increasing fares for vehicles still traveling to Afghanistan.

As frustration grows, Gul warned that truck owners and drivers might refuse to take passengers to Afghanistan in the future. He stressed that continued restrictions threaten livelihoods and fuel discontent among transport workers already struggling with rising costs.

The association has also issued a stern warning of protests if the issue is not addressed quickly. Gul said they may block Peshawar’s Ring Road and stop all container traffic bound for Afghanistan. Such action could disrupt vital cross-border trade and worsen tensions.

Truck owners urged both Pakistan and Afghanistan to intervene for a swift solution. They called for the safe return of the stranded trucks and drivers to ease financial pressures and protect cross-border transport links. The matter remains unresolved, keeping stranded trucks in Afghanistan at the center of growing concern.