Shehbaz seeks swift cross-exam in Imran defamation case

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has asked a Lahore court to fast-track his cross-examination in the Imran Khan defamation case. He requested the process be completed within two days, citing pressing engagements on the ongoing flood crisis. The Rs10 billion suit, filed in 2017, accuses the PTI founder of spreading baseless allegations against him.

The proceedings were held before Additional District and Sessions Judge Yalmaz Ghani, with PM Shehbaz appearing via video link. His lawyer, Mustafa Ramday, raised objections to questions from the defendant’s counsel, calling many of them irrelevant. Shehbaz also objected to the late arrival of Imran Khan’s lawyer, stressing that the court should proceed according to the law.

During the session, the prime minister confirmed that the legal notice was issued on his instructions, though he could not recall its complete text. He read aloud parts of it in court. The defense highlighted that while the defamation suit referred to the Panama Papers, the legal notice did not mention them. Shehbaz responded firmly, stating he had no connection to the Panama Papers and had clarified this many times.

The courtroom exchanges grew tense as Advocate Ramday continued to oppose the line of questioning from the defense. Shehbaz maintained that irrelevant points should not drag the process. The judge then adjourned the hearing until September 16, allowing the cross-examination to resume.

The Imran Khan defamation case remains a high-profile legal battle between Pakistan’s two most prominent political rivals. Shehbaz seeks Rs10bn in damages for what he calls defamatory remarks, while Khan argues that his statements were made in the public interest. The case now moves forward as both leaders continue to clash inside and outside courtrooms.