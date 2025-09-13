UNHCR urges Pakistan to extend Afghan stay

The UNHCR has urged Pakistan to extend the stay of Afghan refugees in Pakistan, citing urgent humanitarian concerns. UNHCR Representative Arafat Jamal said many Afghans still need protection and cannot return safely. He stressed that returns must remain voluntary, safe, and dignified. The call comes as Afghanistan faces deadly earthquakes, worsening the crisis for returning families.

According to UNHCR, over 554,000 Afghans have returned since April under Pakistan’s repatriation plan. Nearly 100,000 returned in just the first week of September. The surge has stretched aid and absorption capacity to the limit. UNHCR and partners are providing cash, protection, and services to returnees. However, recent restrictions on female aid workers have forced the suspension of eight support centers.

Jamal explained that without female staff, UN agencies cannot serve Afghan women properly. This has disrupted vital services such as interviews and biometrics. The centers once helped around 7,000 people daily. He described the closures as “an enormous amount of suffering” for returnees. The UN has repeatedly called on Taliban authorities to lift restrictions on female workers.

Meanwhile, the UN warned of a “crisis within a crisis” as forced returns overlap with earthquake devastation. Families who just returned from Pakistan are again homeless due to tremors. UNHCR has been distributing tents and relief supplies in remote areas. Still, it has appealed for $259 million to sustain life-saving aid. Officials cautioned that resources are running out quickly.

The plight of Afghan refugees in Pakistan remains dire as many have not lived in Afghanistan for decades. Some are arriving for the first time in disaster-hit areas. The UNHCR urged Pakistan and regional states to uphold humanitarian principles. It also called on the global community to step up support. For millions, extending their stay in Pakistan could mean survival.