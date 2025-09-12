More PTI senators quit standing committees

The PTI decision to disengage from the parliamentary process expanded to the Senate this week, as party-backed senators began resigning from standing committees in line with directives issued by party’s founder Imran Khan.

Following the departure of several PTI lawmakers from National Assembly committees last week, Senator Mirza Muhammad Afridi confirmed his resignation from five key Senate standing committees, including commerce, industries and production, education, energy, and inter-provincial coordination.

Speaking on the decision, Senator Afridi stated that he was stepping down on the instructions of the party’s founder. “I am relinquishing my committee memberships in compliance with the directive issued by the party’s founder,” he said in a brief statement.

He was joined by senior PTI leader and former federal minister Senator Azam Khan Swati, who also resigned from five Senate committees – cabinet, economic affairs, health, law and justice, and rules and procedure.

In a strongly worded statement, Swati described the move as a protest against the existing parliamentary system. “These resignations are meant to register our opposition to a system that has lost its ability to uphold constitutional order and the rule of law,” he said.

Swati added that he had submitted his resignation to PTI’s parliamentary leader in the Senate, Senator Ali Zafar, who would forward them to the Senate chairman.

The resignations follow a clear directive issued by PTI founder Imran Khan just a day earlier, instructing all PTI-affiliated senators to step down from their respective committee roles.

The move is widely seen as part of the party’s broader political strategy to signal its rejection of what it claims is a manipulated and illegitimate parliamentary setup.

The Senate resignations come on the heels of a similar exodus in the National Assembly, where the party began its withdrawal from committees last month.

Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur has filed a petition in the Peshawar

High Court against the blocking of his passport.

The petition requests the court to order the removal of Gandapur’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) and the restoration of his passport, citing that he holds the position of the province’s chief executive.

According to his legal team, the petition was filed after consultation and includes a request for urgent hearing. The CM’s lawyers argue that preventing a sitting chief minister from international travel is unlawful and obstructs official duties.

The court is expected to set a hearing date soon.