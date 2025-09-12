Man City’s Donnarumma relishing competition for number one spot

Manchester City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is looking forward to competing for the gloves with James Trafford and says healthy competition will bring out the best in both of them. The Italy international was signed from Paris St Germain on a five-year contract on transfer deadline day, leading to questions over who will occupy the number one spot following the departure of Ederson. Trafford, signed earlier in the window, started all three of City’s Premier League games this season but has been under scrutiny after committing a costly error in a 2-0 loss to Tottenham Hotspur. “I’m happy because competition is good for everyone. I can’t wait to meet him (Trafford), and I can’t wait to meet my new teammates,” Donnarumma told the club’s media on Thursday.