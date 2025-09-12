‘Abir Gulaal’ to release in India

Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan’s Bollywood comeback, now titled ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, has finally got a release date in India.

Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor-starrer fiery yet feel-good rom-com, ‘Abir Gulaal’, which has now been renamed as ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, is scheduled to arrive in Indian theatres on September 26, at least two weeks after the overseas release of the film on September 12, reported Indian media.

Quoting a source close to the production, a publication reported, “Aabeer Gulaal has released today, that is, September 12, across the globe. The team of Indian Stories Limited (UK) have now made the decision to release the film in cinemas in India two weeks from now, on September 26.”

“They are confident of the product and feel that the film, which is a simple and sweet love story, has the potential to attract the audience everywhere, including India,” the insider added. “Moreover, no other film is scheduled for a release on September 26 and hence, Aabeer Gulaal will enjoy a solo release in the country.”

The makers are yet to confirm the development.

Notably, Fawad Khan and Vaani Kapoor headline the ensemble cast of ‘Aabeer Gulaal’, co-written and directed by Aarti S. Bagdi, which also features Riddhi Dogra, Lisa Haydon, Farida Jalal, Soni Razdan and Parmeet Sethi among others.

The title was previously scheduled for worldwide release in May, but was delayed due to the political tensions between India and Pakistan, following the Pahalgam terror attack in April.