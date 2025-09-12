Container blocks Lahore canal road, traffic jam ensues

A heavy freight container got stuck at the Campus Underpass on Canal Road in Lahore on Friday, causing a massive traffic jam and leaving commuters stranded for several hours. The incident disrupted the flow of vehicles on both sides of the underpass, creating long queues and significant delays during peak hours. Many motorists expressed frustration as they struggled to reach their destinations on time.

Reports suggest that the container driver ignored the height restriction of the underpass, which led to the obstruction. The violation of traffic rules not only caused inconvenience for thousands of daily commuters but also highlighted the importance of following road safety regulations strictly to prevent such incidents in the future.

The traffic police quickly responded to the scene to manage the situation. Officers coordinated with rescue teams to remove the container and clear the blockage. Despite the initial chaos, their swift action eventually restored the flow of traffic, though commuters continued to face delays for some time while cleanup operations were underway.

Authorities advised drivers to remain patient and avoid Canal Road if possible while the container was being removed. Motorists were encouraged to use alternative routes to reduce congestion and ensure safety. Traffic control measures were implemented temporarily to manage the high volume of vehicles affected by the blockage.

Furthermore, the incident served as a reminder for freight operators to comply with height and weight restrictions on underpasses and bridges. Road safety experts emphasized the need for strict monitoring and enforcement to prevent similar disruptions, which not only inconvenience the public but also pose potential safety risks for drivers and pedestrians.

Finally, after several hours, the container was successfully removed, and normal traffic resumed on Canal Road. Authorities urged drivers to follow traffic rules carefully, warning that ignoring regulations could result in fines, accidents, or major disruptions to the city’s busy roads.