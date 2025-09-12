FIFA sees record 1.5 million ticket requests

FIFA has received more than 1.5 million ticket applications from fans across 210 countries within 24 hours of opening the presale for the 2026 World Cup. The extraordinary demand reflects the tournament’s global appeal, as fans rushed to secure tickets for the first expanded 48-team event, which will take place in Mexico, Canada, and the United States, featuring 104 matches across 16 host cities.

The highest number of applications came from the host countries, including the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Fans from other football-loving nations such as Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal, and Germany also submitted large numbers of requests. The diversity of applicants shows how much excitement the tournament generates worldwide, attracting attention from both casual and dedicated football enthusiasts.

The ticket draw will remain open until 11:00 ET (17:00 CET) on September 19, and FIFA confirmed that the time of entry does not affect fans’ chances of securing tickets. This ensures a fair process for everyone interested, giving football fans equal opportunity to experience matches in stadiums across North America during the historic tournament.

Successful applicants will receive email notifications starting September 29. They will then be given specific time slots to purchase tickets, beginning October 1. Ticket prices will start at $60, although FIFA will use dynamic pricing, which adjusts costs based on market demand, ensuring a flexible and fair approach to ticket allocation.

Additional phases of ticket sales are scheduled to begin later in October, giving fans multiple opportunities to buy tickets. Organizers encouraged supporters to register early and stay updated with official announcements to secure their spots for this landmark event, which promises an unforgettable World Cup experience.

Finally, the massive initial response highlights football’s universal popularity and fans’ eagerness to witness the first 48-team World Cup. FIFA continues to emphasize transparency, fairness, and accessibility in ticket sales to ensure that fans worldwide can enjoy this historic tournament.