President Zardari begins 10-day visit to China

President Asif Ali Zardari departed for China on Friday for a ten-day official visit. The trip comes at the invitation of the Chinese government. During his stay, he will visit Chengdu, Shanghai, and the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

According to the Foreign Office, President Zardari will meet with provincial leaders to discuss strengthening Pakistan-China relations. Key topics include economic cooperation, trade, and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). Future connectivity projects are also expected to be a focus.

The visit aims to reinforce the longstanding partnership between the two nations. Both sides will share views on collaboration at various international forums. The visit highlights their deep commitment to the All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

President Zardari praised China’s role in Pakistan’s socio-economic development during the trip. The two countries plan to reaffirm mutual support on core interests and regional peace efforts. Enhancing economic and trade ties remains a central goal.

In summary, the president’s visit underlines Pakistan and China’s dedication to close cooperation. The talks are expected to pave the way for expanded economic projects and stronger diplomatic relations.