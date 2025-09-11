Pakistan facing ‘last monsoon spell’ as floodwater heading south ‘loses steam’

The River Chenab at Head Panjnad in Punjab is facing an extremely high-level flood situation, with water levels once again on the rise.

According to details issued by the Punjab Flood Forecasting Division, the water discharge at Head Panjnad has exceeded 668,000 cusecs and is moving towards Samka Chachran. It is noteworthy that over the past three days the outflow had been gradually decreasing, but since last night the water level has started rising again.

Similarly, in the River Indus at Taunsa Barrage, a flood wave of nearly 200,000 cusecs was also moving towards Samka Chachran. At Trimmu Barrage on the River Chenab, the outflow has decreased over the past three days. The latest situation shows that a wave of over 188,000 cusecs is heading from there towards Head Panjnad and onward to the Indus. In the River Sutlej, high-level flooding continues at Ganda Singh Wala, where the water flow currently exceeds 182,000 cusecs. It should also be noted that India has been continuously releasing water into the Sutlej for the past three days.

Meanwhile, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Chairman Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik Thursday said that Pakistan is facing the final monsoon spell of this season and added that during the past two days, the floodwater heading south was “losing steam”. “The water in our rivers came in two layers,” he explained. “The first is hitting Guddu Barrage, the other is at Panjnad. Based on this information, we expect that it will stabilise in the next two to three days.”

The NDMA chief noted that the prime minister and chief of army staff are properly documenting the losses of lives, homes, livestock and livelihoods since August 25.

“All military formations and responders are part of the national response,” Lt Gen Malik said. “The unusual flow in the Sutlej, Chenab and Ravi Rivers, which we saw at the start of these floods, have now stabilised.

“However, we have seen very stressful flow over the past three to four days, due to which hydraulic structures and embankments have been strengthened,” he added.

Continuing the briefing, the NDMA chairman stated that 2.4 million people have been evacuated from Punjab and relocated to safe zones.

“Once the water recedes, we will start rehabilitation work on over 5,000 villages and fields,” Lt Gen Inam Haider Malik said. “It will take some time, around four to five weeks, for the water to dry. Once roads, communications and infrastructure are improved, the rehabilitation work will start.” He added that currently, 150,000 people have been relocated to safe zones in Sindh.

“This number may rise over the coming days,” he said. “The [Sindh] PDMA, Rescue 1122 and the Sindh government are working according to our instructions.

“These are the early warnings we shared some weeks ago with the relevant authorities and both provincial governments,” he added. “For the nation, this is an early warning: that these events will become far more intense with time, like the hill torrents in the northern areas.”

The NDMA chief said that preparations will be made with recommendations from the relevant authorities through a national dialogue process.

Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination Senator Musadik Malik, who was accompanying the NDMA chief, said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had directed the ministry to prepare a comprehensive 300-day implementation plan within the next 15 days to confront the escalating impacts of climate change, including risks from monsoon rains and glacial melting.