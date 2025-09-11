Sessions court overturns order blocking 11 YouTube channels

The District and Sessions Court of Islamabad on Thursday annulled a judicial magistrate’s order that had directed the closure of several YouTube channels, ruling in favour of 11 content creators who challenged the move.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Afzal Majoka set aside the lower court’s ruling while hearing appeals filed by 11 YouTubers, including journalists Matiullah Jan, Asad Toor and Abdul Qadir.

The case stemmed from an earlier order by a judicial magistrate directing the blocking of 27 YouTube channels. Of these, 11 content creators approached the sessions court, arguing that the decision was unlawful. Their appeals were heard collectively.

During the proceedings, Judge Majoka expressed displeasure with the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) prosecutor, observing that the agency appeared to be shifting its responsibilities onto the court. He warned that such practices would not be permitted, questioning the authority under which online platforms could be blocked and cautioning against attempts to malign judges.

The court clarified that petitions would only be heard if applicants or their counsel were present, while cases without representation would be dismissed for non-pursuance.

After reserving its decision, the court later announced the verdict in favour of the YouTubers, declaring the magistrate’s order void to the extent of the 11 appeals under consideration. The ruling restores access to the YouTube channels of those who challenged the directive.

In June, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) launched a probe into 27 YouTube channels accused of spreading false and inflammatory content against state institutions.

The investigation found the material provocative and capable of inciting public unrest. Acting on NCCIA’s petition under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, Judicial Magistrate Abbas Shah ordered the blocking of the channels, directing Google to remove them.

The banned channels included those linked to PTI and well-known journalists like Moeed Pirzada, Asad Ali Toor, Ahmed Noorani, Matiullah Jan, Imran Riaz Khan, Sabir Shakir, and Aftab Iqbal.