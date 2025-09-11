Bangladesh beat Hong Kong by seven wickets

Bangladesh began their Asia Cup 2025’s campaign with a seven-wicket victory over Hong Kong during the tournament’s third match at Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 144-run target, the Tigers comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of three wickets and 14 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was their captain, Das, who top-scored with a 39-ball 59, studded with six fours and a six.

Das was supported by Towhid Hridoy, who remained a notable contributor with an unbeaten 35 off 36 deliveries.

The duo also shared a 95-run partnership for the third wicket, which culminated with Das’s dismissal on the first delivery of the 18th over when Bangladesh needed only two.

Ateeq Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers for Hong Kong, taking two wickets for 14 runs in his 3.4 overs, while Ayush Shukla made one strike.

Bangladesh captain Litton Das’s decision to field first paid dividends as his team’s bowling unit curtailed Hong Kong to 143/7 in their allotted 20 overs.