Punjab’s wheat supply ban sparks outcry from KP Governor

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Faisal Karim Kundi strongly condemned the Punjab government’s recent ban on wheat supply to KP. He called the ban arbitrary and unconstitutional, stating it violates Article 151 of Pakistan’s Constitution. This article ensures free trade and commerce between provinces, except when public interest demands restrictions. Kundi criticized the ban as a serious breach of national unity that harms food security.

He pointed out that the ban has caused flour prices to soar dramatically in KP and Punjab. A 20kg bag of flour now costs about Rs 1,200 in Punjab and Rs 2,800 in KP. This sharp rise burdens families already struggling with inflation. The governor urged Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to withdraw the verbal ban immediately and stop this discriminatory action.

The arbitrary ban imposed on August 31, 2025, by the Government of #Punjab on the supply of wheat and flour to #KhyberPakhtunkhwa is a blatant violation of Article 151 of the Constitution and a serious breach of national unity. As a result, the price of a 20kg bag of flour has… — Faisal Karim Kundi (@fkkundi) September 11, 2025

Meanwhile, the KP government is taking steps to stabilize the situation. The KP Assembly unanimously passed a resolution condemning Punjab’s restrictions on wheat supply. The provincial government also plans to provide wheat quotas to flour mills to control prices and protect consumers. Kundi emphasized that food security must not suffer because of provincial barriers.

Market analysts say the wheat crisis is not linked to recent floods. They point to hoarding and speculation as major causes of price hikes. Despite the new wheat crop harvested earlier this year, hoarders hold stocks hoping prices will rise further. In response, Punjab’s Chief Minister announced a three-day grace period for hoarders to declare inventories voluntarily.

Punjab recently introduced a new National Wheat Policy and Management Strategy for 2025-26. This plan aims to ensure food security, support farmers, protect consumers, and build resilience to market disruptions. However, the current wheat supply dispute between Punjab and KP highlights urgent challenges. Both provinces need cooperation to ensure affordable food and national unity.