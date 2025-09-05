Putin and Trump may hold another meeting soon

The Kremlin has signaled that Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump could meet again soon, raising expectations for another round of high-level discussions.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview that if both leaders decide such a meeting is necessary, it could be arranged quickly, similar to their Alaska summit last month.

He emphasized that working-level contacts between Moscow and Washington continue regularly, which keeps communication channels active even in times of political disagreements and complex international challenges.

Meanwhile, Trump confirmed on Thursday that he plans to speak with Putin in the near future, fueling speculation about potential discussions on security, trade, and global geopolitical issues.

Observers believe that another meeting between the two presidents could focus on reducing tensions, addressing conflicts, and exploring areas of cooperation that may benefit both nations.

If the talks move forward, it would mark another important chapter in US-Russia relations, with the world watching closely for any signs of progress or fresh disagreements.