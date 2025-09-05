PTI walks out of National assembly over flood, terror debate

The National Assembly session, chaired by Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, witnessed a walkout by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members after raising objections on de-notifications and government behavior during critical discussions.

At the session’s beginning, PTI MNA Iqbal Afridi pointed out the quorum, which was later found complete. The Speaker regretted that quorum issues were raised during serious debates on floods and terrorism.

Later, the House approved a motion presented by Syed Naveed Qamar to suspend rules and postpone the Question Hour, allowing the Assembly to focus solely on urgent national challenges.

Barrister Gohar, representing PTI, said 236 people had died in Buner, yet the NDMA failed to provide proper assistance. He stressed that PTI boycotted the session due to the government’s attitude.

In response, Speaker Ayaz Sadiq said NDMA was actively working and relief operations were ongoing. He criticized PTI for avoiding debate on national issues and focusing on quorum at such times.

Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar and Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry urged PTI to remain in the House. They emphasized unity, dialogue with protesting groups, and commitment to resolving flood and security concerns.