All squads confirmed for 2025 Asia cup

The 2025 Men’s Asia Cup will take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 9 to 28, featuring eight competitive teams in the T20I format, creating excitement among cricket fans.

This tournament will also serve as vital preparation for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup scheduled next year in India and Sri Lanka, giving players much-needed exposure on global platforms.

The Asia Cup will begin with two groups, each containing four teams. Group A includes Pakistan, India, Oman, and UAE, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and Hong Kong.

From the group stage, the top two teams will qualify for the Super Four stage. The best two sides from this round will then advance to the grand Final in UAE.

All participating nations have announced their squads, combining experienced senior cricketers with promising young talents. The lineups reflect strategic planning as each team aims to balance skill, strength, and adaptability.

Fans across Asia are eagerly awaiting intense clashes, especially traditional rivalries like India versus Pakistan. The tournament promises thrilling contests, rising stars, and memorable cricketing moments that will build momentum for the 2026 World Cup.