Gold price jumps by Rs1,200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan increased by Rs1,200 on Friday, reaching Rs377,900 per tola. The rise followed gains in the international market. The All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA) reported that 10 grams of gold sold for Rs323,988, up by Rs1,029.

On Thursday, gold prices held steady at Rs376,700 after hitting a record high. Globally, gold prices rose by $12 per ounce, reaching $3,552 with a $20 premium. This international increase influenced local market rates.

Meanwhile, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs4,315 per tola. The steady silver rate contrasts with gold’s recent upward trend, reflecting differing market dynamics for precious metals.