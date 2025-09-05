Maryam declares waterways ‘red zones’ to stop flood damage

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has declared all rivers and waterways as Red Zones to prevent future flood damage. She ordered the removal of all illegal structures and settlements along rivers, streams, and canals. The decision aims to protect vulnerable areas from encroachments that worsen flood impacts. She stressed that disaster planning must begin with strict land-use control around water bodies. This move is part of a wider flood response strategy.

During a high-level meeting, CM Maryam called for a comprehensive flood relief package for affected families across Punjab. She directed officials to increase financial aid for victims to meet urgent needs. She also asked for a special recovery program for flood-hit farmers. The Board of Revenue, Urban Unit, and other agencies were ordered to act fast. Maryam Nawaz demanded an immediate damage survey using a transparent, digital system.

To help displaced families, CM Maryam launched the “Apni Chhat, Apna Ghar” housing initiative. This program aims to rebuild destroyed homes and restore lives quickly. She also ordered temporary shelter camps in every district for those who lost their homes. These camps will offer clean water, food, and separate spaces for men and women. She said the goal is to relocate families before winter sets in.

Maryam Nawaz promised that she will personally announce and oversee the relief package. She said she will not rest until every affected family is back on their feet. The Chief Minister recognized that flood victims have high expectations, and she is determined to meet them. She also said the government is committed to long-term recovery and rebuilding efforts. Emergency help alone is not enough; people need secure homes and stable lives.

Finally, the Chief Minister stressed the need for a flood prevention master plan for Punjab. She said both short-term and long-term solutions are needed to reduce yearly flood losses. CM Maryam highlighted that climate change is increasing disaster risks, and policy must evolve to match. She made clear that the government will not tolerate negligence or delays. Her message was simple: protect lives, restore homes, and plan for the future.