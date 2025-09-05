Egg thrown at Aleema Khan during media talk

An egg was thrown at PTI founder Imran Khan’s sister, Aleema Khanum, on Friday during a press interaction outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi, leaving her visibly shocked.

The incident occurred while Aleema was addressing the media. Her sister Uzma Khan and her lawyer were also present at the time. A viral video of the moment quickly circulated on social media.

Police immediately intervened and arrested two women suspects, shifting them to Adiala police station. Authorities said the women became angry after Aleema did not respond to their questions, prompting them to act.

Following the attack, Aleema Khan calmly stated, “We are not worried if someone attacks us — we knew this could happen,” before choosing to sit in her vehicle and avoid reporters’ questions.

Earlier, tensions had risen outside the jail during a heated exchange between PTI workers, journalists, and supporters. PTI activists became agitated when reporters asked Aleema tough questions about her brother’s political situation.

Aleema Khan further added that people will not accept injustice, as their anger is visible. She praised her brother as a strong voice for democracy and said some forces are trying to silence him.