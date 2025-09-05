Finland supports two-state solution for Israel, Palestinians

Finland has joined the French-Saudi declaration at the United Nations supporting a peaceful resolution between Israel and the Palestinians, aiming to implement a two-state solution, the Nordic country announced on Friday.

Britain, France, Canada, Australia, and Belgium have also said they will recognise a Palestinian state at the UN General Assembly later this month, although London may reconsider if Israel eases the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

These moves aim to pressure Israel to end its military operations in Gaza and limit new settlements in the occupied West Bank. However, some critics argue that recognition could remain symbolic without concrete action.

Husam Zomlot, head of the Palestinian Mission in London, said the recognition by Britain could act as a strong signal, encouraging momentum toward achieving the two-state solution and meaningful peace negotiations.

Israel has condemned these gestures, claiming they reward Hamas, whose attacks on southern Israeli communities in October 2023 killed over 1,200 people and left 251 hostages in Gaza, according to Israeli reports.

The two-state solution envisions Palestinians and Israelis living peacefully side by side, with a Palestinian state in Gaza and the West Bank. However, expanding Israeli settlements and uncompromising positions on borders, refugees, and Jerusalem make the plan increasingly challenging.

Zomlot emphasized that sufficient international pressure could still lead Israel to dismantle settlements and move toward peace, while the UN’s highest court has declared the occupation and settlements illegal, calling for their immediate withdrawal.