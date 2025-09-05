Sudan landslide leaves hundreds dead in Darfur

Rescuers in Sudan have pulled 370 bodies from the rubble after a deadly landslide struck Tarasin village in Darfur’s Jebel Marra mountains, following days of intense rainfall.

The landslide occurred on Sunday during one of the worst rainfalls of Sudan’s season, wiping out nearly the entire village. Officials fear that up to 1,000 people may have died.

Local residents and members of the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army have led recovery efforts, as aid agencies remain unable to reach the remote area due to heavy rains and rugged terrain.

Video footage from the scene showed grieving residents burying victims in makeshift graves while others used shovels and their bare hands to search through mud and debris for more bodies.

Community leaders confirmed that many victims remain trapped under rocks or washed away by floodwaters. Reports also suggest that only one or two people survived the disaster.

This tragedy unfolds against the backdrop of Sudan’s ongoing war, which has displaced millions and created widespread famine and disease, leaving aid workers warning of worsening humanitarian suffering in Darfur.