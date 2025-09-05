Hundreds of migrants detained at hyundai georgia site

US authorities carried out a major raid at Hyundai Motor’s Georgia production site, detaining up to 450 people labeled as “unlawful aliens.” The operation involved immigration officials and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

The large-scale raid took place at a joint venture facility operated by Hyundai Motor and LG Energy Solution. Reports indicated that several South Korean nationals were among those taken into custody during the enforcement action.

Officials confirmed that the raid was part of an ongoing immigration and labor-related investigation. However, Hyundai Motor representatives did not immediately provide a response, while LG Energy Solution chose not to comment on the situation.

The Atlanta office of the ATF announced the raid in an online post, confirming the scale of the detentions. Authorities stressed that the operation was lawful and carried out under federal enforcement powers.

This marks one of the largest immigration-related enforcement actions at a major US manufacturing site. The sudden detentions have raised concerns about workforce disruptions and the future of operations at the Georgia production facility.

Community leaders and labor rights groups have begun voicing concerns about the treatment of migrant workers. They argued that mass raids could create fear among employees and potentially damage the reputation of international manufacturing projects in the United States.