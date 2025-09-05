Over 70 migrants detained in New York raids

Dozens of migrants were detained during large-scale immigration raids in New York state, sparking anger and concern. Governor Kathy Hochul condemned the operation, saying families were torn apart and children left vulnerable without parents returning home.

The raids were carried out in Cato and Fulton by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. Officials confirmed that over 40 people were taken, while witnesses reported the figure exceeded 70, making it one of the largest workplace raids in recent years.

Advocacy groups strongly criticized the raids, stressing that many detained individuals were hardworking factory employees. A migrant rights organization reported that over 70 workers from Nutrition Bar Confectioners in Cato were arrested, raising questions about workplace targeting and family safety.

Governor Hochul stated she supports border security and the deportation of violent criminals, but emphasized she would never accept masked federal agents breaking families apart. She added such actions fail to make New York safer, instead leaving families shattered.

Mark Schmidt, the factory owner, claimed all his employees had valid work documentation, calling the raid “overkill.” Meanwhile, federal officials described the operation as part of “court-authorized enforcement actions” but declined to share details, citing ongoing investigations.

Despite government reassurances, migrant families remain fearful of further raids. Community leaders warned that such actions will only deepen mistrust, disrupt livelihoods, and create instability, particularly for children suddenly left without parents or guardians at home.