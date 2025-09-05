Afghanistan shaken by third quake, deaths cross 2,200

Afghanistan has been struck by another powerful earthquake, the third in just four days, leaving widespread devastation and a mounting death toll. The 6.2 magnitude tremor hit Shiwa district near the Pakistan border at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers. Strong shocks were also felt in parts of Pakistan, raising fears of further aftershocks. Authorities confirmed that thousands of homes collapsed in affected provinces, worsening the humanitarian crisis already unfolding in the region.

The Taliban administration reported that the three earthquakes combined have killed at least 2,205 people and injured more than 3,640 others. Kunar and Nangarhar remain among the worst-hit areas, where entire villages have been destroyed. Families have been forced to spend nights under the open sky, enduring harsh conditions without shelter. With communication lines cut in several districts, rescue teams are still struggling to collect accurate data from remote locations.

Rescue operations continue as emergency workers search for survivors trapped under rubble. Aid workers have recovered dozens of bodies in recent hours, yet thousands remain displaced with no immediate relief. Collapsed homes, blocked roads, and unstable terrain have slowed down rescue efforts. Local residents, alongside volunteers, are digging through debris with limited equipment, desperately trying to save lives before time runs out.

International concern is growing as humanitarian agencies warn of shrinking resources. The United Nations and relief organizations have cautioned that food, shelter, and medical supplies are running dangerously low. Access to rural areas has been severely restricted, leaving many communities cut off from aid. Officials fear that unless urgent assistance arrives soon, the death toll may continue to climb, and survivors could face life-threatening conditions.

This wave of destruction began with a deadly 6.0 magnitude quake on Sunday, one of the worst to hit Afghanistan in recent years. Just two days later, another tremor of 5.5 magnitude struck, disrupting rescue work and triggering dangerous rockfalls in mountainous areas. Now, with the third quake adding to the devastation, Afghanistan faces one of its most severe humanitarian disasters, where urgent international aid remains the only hope for recovery.