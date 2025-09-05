PM urges greater support for flood victims nationwide

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has appealed to the nation for greater aid and support for flood victims while marking the International Day of Charity. He emphasized that Pakistan, like the rest of the world, observes this day to promote the values of social welfare, mutual tolerance, and charitable giving. Highlighting the country’s proud history of generosity, he noted that Pakistanis have always stood by one another in times of need.

In his message, the Prime Minister stressed that charity and service to others are deeply rooted in Islamic teachings and national traditions. He stated that Pakistanis have consistently demonstrated humanity during natural disasters, emergencies, and crises by extending both financial and practical support. He described this spirit of service as a bright symbol of the nation’s civilization and moral values.

Shehbaz Sharif praised the role of volunteers and philanthropists, noting that their contributions have enabled countless welfare initiatives to thrive. Free medical care, food distribution networks, and ambulance services continue to serve millions because of charitable donations. He said such projects reflect the generosity of the people and stand as proof that Pakistan is among the world’s leading nations in charitable giving.

The Prime Minister also underlined the urgent need for aid in light of the devastating floods caused by heavy rains. He explained that affected families have suffered major losses, including homes, livelihoods, and livestock. Therefore, their immediate needs include food, shelter, and medical assistance. He assured that federal and provincial governments, alongside the armed forces, are working tirelessly to provide rescue and relief services.

He further called on individuals, organizations, and institutions to strengthen the culture of service, sacrifice, and tolerance. According to him, this social spirit has become more critical than ever during such crises. He reminded citizens at home and abroad that extending generous support during these times would not only help rebuild lives but also ensure national unity, dignity, and resilience in the face of future challenges.