Cellular services to stay suspended in Balochistan tomorrow

The Balochistan government has decided to suspend cellular services across the province on 12 Rabi-ul-Awwal, which falls on September 6, to ensure peace and security during Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH). The suspension will include 3G and 4G services, with the measure aimed at preventing any untoward incidents during processions and gatherings. Officials stressed that the decision was made purely on security grounds.

According to details, the provincial Home Department sent an official request through the Federal Ministry of Interior to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority. The suspension will begin at 5:00pm on September 5 and remain in place until 9:00pm on September 6. Authorities believe this step is necessary to minimize risks of misuse of mobile networks during religious events.

In addition to cellular services, wireless internet provided by PTCL and NTC will also remain unavailable in several key districts. The affected areas include Quetta, Khuzdar, Mastung, Noshki, and Sibi, where authorities say the security environment requires stronger precautionary measures. This will temporarily disrupt connectivity but is considered vital for maintaining law and order.

The government emphasized that the suspension of services is a preventive measure rather than a response to any specific threat. However, they acknowledged the growing challenges of managing security during large gatherings. Officials underlined that similar measures have been taken in the past on sensitive religious occasions, and the results have generally helped avoid major security concerns.

Residents of Balochistan have been advised to make alternative communication arrangements ahead of time. Authorities also appealed to the public for cooperation, stating that the temporary inconvenience is aimed at ensuring everyone’s safety. Despite communication challenges, security forces and emergency teams will remain on high alert across the province during the religious occasion.