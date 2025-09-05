Punjab struggles under worst floods as Sutlej swells

Massive flooding in Punjab’s rivers has caused widespread destruction, with millions of acres of crops wiped out and more than 3.5 million people affected. Overflowing Ravi, Sutlej, and Chenab rivers, combined with torrential rains, submerged nearly 4,000 villages. In Gujrat, severe urban flooding paralyzed daily life, while rising water levels in several districts left thousands displaced. Authorities have warned that the crisis may worsen as pressure continues to build on riverbanks.

India has also issued a flood warning to Pakistan, reporting extremely high levels in the Sutlej River at Harike and Ferozepur. This surge of water is expected to flow into Punjab, adding to the crisis. The Punjab Flood Forecasting Division reported extremely high floods at Head Sidhnai, Ganda Singh Wala, and Khanki, while Marala, Shahdara, Balloki, and Sulemanki are also facing dangerous water levels. Medium floods persist at several barrages, intensifying risks for nearby populations.

The double threat of the Ravi and Chenab’s confluence near Khanewal has placed Multan and Muzaffargarh districts in critical danger. Water levels at Head Muhammad Wala and Sher Shah are only five feet below the red mark, raising fears of breaches. Despite controlled cuts in riverbanks last week, authorities warn that the next 12 hours remain extremely critical. Emergency teams continue to monitor erosion points as the water pressure rises.

Widespread damages have been reported across several districts. At Head Ganda Singh Wala, more than 100 villages and 18,000 acres of farmland have been submerged, destroying schools, crops, and homes. In Kabirwala, makeshift embankments collapsed, allowing floods to sweep into villages. In Gujrat, 506 millimeters of rainfall within 24 hours triggered urban flooding, inundating courts, shops, and government buildings. Loudspeaker warnings urged residents to seek higher ground as floodwaters continued to rise.

The human toll is steadily increasing. Punjab Disaster Management Authority confirmed 46 deaths and nearly 1.5 million rescues. More than 1 million livestock have been moved to safer areas, while relief teams struggle against rising waters. Officials warn that a massive surge of 900,000 cusecs will reach Sindh by September 7, worsening the already dire situation. Flood-hit families remain stranded as authorities race to provide shelter, food, and medical assistance.

Agricultural losses have been catastrophic, with over 1.326 million acres of crops destroyed. Faisalabad Division recorded the heaviest loss with 323,215 acres damaged, followed by Gujranwala with 262,000 acres and Gujrat with 238,000 acres. Other divisions, including Bahawalpur, Sahiwal, and Lahore, have also suffered severe damage. Experts warn that these losses will not only impact farmers but also create serious food security challenges in the months ahead.