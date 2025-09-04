Flood forces ECP to push back Punjab by-polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has postponed by-elections in several National and Provincial Assembly constituencies in Punjab due to unprecedented flooding that has severely damaged infrastructure and disrupted administrative functions across the province.

In an official notification, the ECP cited widespread destruction of roads, bridges, railway lines, electric poles, and cellular towers, along with damage to government buildings and schools that were designated as polling stations and storage sites for election materials.

“The ongoing rescue and relief operations in flood-affected areas have stretched civil administration and law enforcement agencies to their limits,” the commission said. “Polling staff, many of whom are government employees currently engaged in relief efforts, are unavailable to perform election duties.”

Several DROs informed the commission about the non-availability of appointed polling personnel and requested the appointment of fresh staff from neighboring districts. However, the scale of the disaster has made it difficult to organize the elections as planned.

The Government of Punjab also formally requested the postponement, citing the “devastated flood situation” and the engagement of civil administration in rescue and relief operations as the main reasons behind the request.

The ECP stressed its constitutional obligation to hold elections under secure and fair conditions. The commission held a meeting on September 4, 2025, to assess the situation, noting that conducting elections amid such disruptions would “disenfranchise voters” and undermine the security and integrity of the polls.

Consequently, the commission decided to postpone the by-elections in National Assembly constituencies NA-66 Wazirabad, NA-96 Faisalabad, NA-129 Lahore, and NA-143 Sahiwal, as well as in Provincial Assembly constituencies PP-73 Sargodha, PP-87 Mianwali, PP-98 Faisalabad, and PP-203 Sahiwal.