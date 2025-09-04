CM launches ‘Clinic-on-Boat’ service amid flooding crisis

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif launched ‘Clinics-on-Boats” service for the treatment of flood victims. On her directions, “’Hospitals on boats” have also been established in flood-hit areas across Punjab, where health teams are busy providing medical treatment facilities to flood-affectees.

Madam Chief Minister has committed to treating flood victims, especially women and children, in flood relief camps. She noted that historic health services are continuously being provided in flood-affected areas during the biggest flood in the history of Punjab. She said that integrated program had been launched to restore health care for women and children in flood-affected districts, where best medical treatment facilities were available for flood victims.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed by the authorities concerned that 968 clinics-on-wheels and medical relief camps had been established in flood-affected areas, where special arrangements had been made for the treatment of women and children. Doctors and staff are available for check-ups of pregnant women. For women, multivitamins, sanitary kits and other essential items are available in every flood relief camp.

Rural ambulance service is also available round the clock to shift pregnant women to Maryam Nawaz Health Clinic or hospitals on time. Specialist doctors are visiting every camp daily for the treatment of children, and special arrangements have been made for routine vaccination of newborns in flood relief camps. On Madam Chief Minister’s directions, special arrangements have been made for the treatment of insect bites, skin infections, cholera, malaria and stomach diseases in flood relief camps. Sufficient quantities of ORS, antibiotics and other essential medicines are available in flood relief camps. Necessary treatment facilities are also being provided for screening and redressing of children suffering from malnutrition in flood relief camps.

Separately, Maryam Nawaz reached Chung flood relief camp, mingled with the flood victims, and consoled them. She had a chat with the children in temporary class room, asked them various questions, and expressed her affection for them.

She gifted a red frock to young Anamta, who was overjoyed and hugged Madam Chief Minister to express gratitude for receiving the gift. Madam Chief Minister expressed happiness at seeing interest of young Anamta in the book. A young student talked to Madam Chief Minister that he was seeing her for the first time.

On Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s direction, immediate treatment of a person suffering from conjunctivitis started. She directed health screening of all children residing in the flood relief camp, and presented gifts to women and children residing there. She vowed rehabilitation of flood victims, and said while talking to them, “We are reviewing water situation, and will help in building your houses. Don’t worry, we are with you and will support you.”

Chief Minister reviewed the available medicines, ECG, X-ray and other facilities. She was briefed by Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner Lahore that 4891 villages were affected by flood torrents in Lahore. 36658 people and 13621 cattle were were evacuated and shifted to safe places. 07 Flood Relief Camps, 17 Medical Relief Camps and 9 Livestock Relief Camps have been established in Lahore. They apprised that 3000 flood victims were staying in Government Girls High School Chung, whereas Chung Flood Relief Camp was hosting victims from Theme Park, Barkat Colony, Manzoor Park and other areas. Food, mineral water, milk packs, biscuits are being provided in flood relief camp, where dust bins and WASA staff are present for cleaning. Doctors and medical staff are also available 24/7 for the treatment and healthcare of flood victims.

Also, the CM chaired a special meeting to take strict measures to maintain prices of wheat, flour and bread in the province. She directed the authorities concerned to ban use of wheat in feed mills, for which section 144 should be imposed. On her directions, special powers have been given to SDOs of PERA to check wheat hoarding, besides taking strictest legal action to stop it. She directed the relevant authorities to take strict action against those who increase prices of flour and bread under the guise of floods.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the relevant authorities that Price Control Magistrates have been immediately mobilized to stop wheat hoarding. She said that the price of bread should not increase by more than Rs14, and the price of a 20-kg flour bag should not increase by more than Rs1810. She vowed not to allow prices of flour and bread to increase due to floods, and said, Wheat hoarding is tantamount to hostility towards people.