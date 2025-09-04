US ‘strongly condemns’ suicide attack at BNP rally

The United States has strongly condemned the suicide attack in Quetta at a Balochistan National Party (BNP) public meeting which claimed at least 15 lives two days ago. “We offer our sincere condolences to the loved ones of those who were killed and injured,” the US Embassy in Islamabad wrote on X. “The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear,” the statement read. Expressing solidarity with Islamabad, the US Embassy said that Washington “stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Pakistan against reprehensible terrorist groups such as Daesh that has claimed responsibility for this attack, and in the global fight against terrorism.” On Tuesday night, the political rally in Balochistan capital was targeted by a suicide attack in a busy area near Shahwani Stadium, leaving more than a dozen dead and nearly 38 wounded. The provincial government formed an investigation committee to probe the incident. With the Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfraz Bugti directing the authorities to shift the wounded to Karachi if needed, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif issued strong condemnations over the terror attack targeting the BNP’s political gathering. Separately, a case was registered against unidentified individuals over the suicide attack featuring murder, attempted murder and anti-terrorism provisions, said a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).