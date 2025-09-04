Punjab on tenterhooks as India releases more water

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued a high alert for the Sutlej river, warning of dangerously rising water levels triggered by ongoing releases from India’s Pong and Bhakra dams.

The National Emergencies Operation Center (NEOC) has also sounded a high-level warning, urging communities along the riverbanks to prepare for potential flooding.

At Ganda Singh Wala, the Sutlej River has surged to an exceptionally high flood level, with recorded flows reaching 335,591 cusecs.

This sharp increase is directly linked to substantial water discharges from Pong Dam, currently at 98% capacity, and Bhakra Dam, which stands at approximately 96%.

Downstream areas are now facing heightened flood threats. Sulemanki is expected to experience a high flood situation, with an estimated outflow of 132,000 cusecs.

Islam Headworks is also at risk, with projected discharge levels nearing 95,700 cusecs, placing it in the medium to high flood category.

Authorities anticipate that the Sutlej River will maintain these elevated flood levels over the coming days. A prolonged high flood situation is likely at both Sulemanki and Islam Headworks, posing serious risks to several districts, including Kasur, Okara, Pakpattan, Burewala, Arifwala, and Bahawalnagar.

The rising waters threaten vast stretches of agricultural land, rural settlements, and fragile infrastructure, raising concerns over potential displacement and widespread damage.

In response, the NDMA has confirmed its active coordination with provincial and district administrations to facilitate safe evacuations and oversee relief efforts.

Earlier, Indian High Commission in Islamabad informed the authorities in Pakistan about high flood alert at 8:00am on Thursday morning after releasing water from Sutlej at Harike and below Firozpur. The high commission had earlier conveyed information about the release of water from Sutlej River on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the NDMA had predicted more rainfall in upper areas of the country during next 24 to 48 hours. “Narowal, Sialkot, Gujranwala, Gujrat and Lahore are expected to receive heavy rainfall in next 24 hours,” NDMA stated.

Torrential rains have wreaked havoc in Gujrat and surrounding areas, with 506 millimeters of rainfall recorded in just 20 hours.

According to the deputy commissioner, the downpour caused Qamar Sialvi Road’s storm-drain to overflow, flooding nearby houses and shops. Similarly, Katchery Road and WAPDA Colony were submerged as rain and floodwaters surged into residential and commercial properties.

Meanwhile, Bhimber Nullah swelled to dangerous levels, creating a situation of severe flooding in the area. “Southern parts of Punjab and Sindh likely to be lashed by rains under the influence of this weather system,” NDMA yesterday said.

NDMA said that Sindh’s coastal districts Badin, Sujawal and Thar Parkar could receive heavy rainfall. Extremely heavy rainfall and discharge of water in rivers from India have unleashed extraordinary flooding situation in Punjab.

“Flood streams of Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej rivers will meet at Punjnad on September 04 or 05 and feared to create an exceptionally high flood situation,” NDMA stated. NDMA said that a huge floodwater flow will move towards Guddu in Sindh from Head Punjnad.

Torrential rains in Abbottabad have severely disrupted daily life, damaging infrastructure and putting students at risk.

The main bridge of Lora Tehsil was badly affected, cutting off access to several areas from Abbottabad. The disruption has caused major difficulties for school-going children who are unable to commute.

In another rain-related incident, a heavy downpour triggered a dangerous flash flood in the stream near Banda Peer Khan High School. Several students were trapped as the school’s pathway turned into a torrent. Some were carried nearly 10 to 20 feet downstream, but the timely intervention of school staff prevented a major tragedy.

Officials confirmed that two students sustained minor injuries during the incident.

Also, the NDMA said that the monsoon rains, ranging from moderate to heavy intensity, will continue until mid-September, bringing significant rainfall to southern parts of the country, particularly South Punjab and Sindh from September 6 onward, and urged people in at-risk areas to remain vigilant.