Pakistan secure spot in tri-series final after win against UAE

Spinner Abrar Ahmed bagged a four-fer as Pakistan defeated the UAE by 31 runs in their second encounter in the T20 tri-series on Thursday.

Chasing 172, the UAE were restricted to 140/7 despite Alishan Sharafu’s 68-run knock.

Earlier, Fakhar Zaman scored an unbeaten 77 as Pakistan set a 172-run target for the hosts.

Pakistan’s opening pair’s struggles continued as both openers were back to the pavilion inside the first powerplay after Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first.

Sahibzada Farhan was dismissed for 16 off 11 balls in just the third over of the innings, bringing Fakhar Zaman to the crease.

Saim Ayub made 11 off 10 before his dismissal on the first ball of the fifth over as Pakistan were reduced to 35/2 in 4.1 overs.

Following Ayub’s departure, Salman Agha arrived at the crease for a seven-run brief stay.

Wicketkeeping batter Mohammad Haris fell to UAE’s Haider Ali after making 14 off 17 balls, while Hasan Nawaz could score four runs before becoming Ali’s second victim in the game.

With half of Pakistan’s side back at the dugout at 80 in 11.3 overs, Mohammad Nawaz joined Fakhar Zaman to rebuild the innings.

The two shared an unbeaten 91-run stand off 51 balls to help Pakistan post 171/5 on the scoreboard.

Fakhar made unbeaten 77 off 44 balls, laced with 10 fours and two sixes.

Mohammad Nawaz remained unbeaten on 37 off 27 balls, with the help of three fours and two sixes.

Pakistan XI: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Muhammad Nawaz, Mohammad Haris (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Salman Mirza and Abrar Ahmed.