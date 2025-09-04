Sukkur authorities pull up socks as Indus River swells to high levels

The Indus River swells to high levels, and Sukkur Division is facing a full-scale flood emergency. The provincial government, local administration, and rescue agencies have launched an extensive operation to safeguard lives, livestock, and crops across the region. With high-level visits, continuous monitoring, and round-the-clock rescue and relief activities, authorities have reinforced their commitment to protect vulnerable communities.

In this regard, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah inspected the Sukkur Barrage on 31 August along with Provincial Ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sharjeel Inam Memon and jam Khan Shoro

The CM visited key embankments and reviewed emergency arrangements at sensitive points. He directed the Irrigation Department to ensure 24-hour surveillance, immediate strengthening of weak spots with stone pitching and geobags, and deployment of Pakistan Navy and PDMA bo The Chief Minister emphasized that “protection of human lives must remain the government’s top priority.”

The focal persons and provincial Minister’s Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Sardar Muhammad bux mahar, Mukesh kumar chawla, and others also visited the both embankments of indus and reviewed emergency arrangements.

Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Haider Shah, along with his team, continuously reviewing the arrangements being made for the flood affected families. District Council has arranged the boats evacuating to stranded families from the katcha areas.

Commissioner and Local Authorities on Ground

The Commissioner Sukkur Abid Saleem Qureshi and Chairman District Council Syed Kamil Haider Shah toured the katcha areas and riverine bunds, where they met displaced families and supervised evacuation operations. They also reviewed relief camps to ensure food, water, and shelter were readily available commissioner also held a meeting with different delegations and representatives for arrangements and ensuring the relief and Rescue Operations.

Furthermore, the Deputy Commissioner Sukkur Nadir Shahzad Khan conducted boat visits to affected villages including Haji Faqeer Muhammad Jatoi and Goth Wadera Imam Bakhsh Jatoi. Rescue 1122 teams evacuated dozens of stranded individuals, moving them to safer locations.

Similarly, spokesperson of Government of Sindh Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh also visited riverine bunds and katcha areas of the indus and reviewed emergency measures.

Irrigation Minister’s Technical Review

On September 1, 2025, Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro held a technical review meeting at Sukkur Barrage with Chief Engineer Ikramullah Qureshi, Chinese engineers, and senior officials. The session examined real-time discharge data and flood forecasts. Orders were issued to deploy additional machinery, pumps, and geobags at high-risk points along the 820-mile-long embankment system.

Relief and Security Plans

A high-level coordination meeting at the Commissioner’s Office Sukkur, chaired by Commissioner Abid Saleem Qureshi and attended by Chairman District Council Sukkur Syed Kumail Haider Shah ,Mayor Barrister Arsalan Islam Sheikh, DIG Police Faisal Abdullah Chachar, and local representatives, finalized relief and security strategies.

It was decided to establish 155 relief camps to house displaced families to set up 24 medical camps and 27 veterinary camps across the division.

Deployment of Rescue 1122 teams and 3,280 personnel along both banks of the river.

A joint security plan with Police, Rangers, Army, and Navy to protect bunds and relief camps.

Authorities estimated that up to 224,313 people, 37,319 families, and over 500,000 livestock may be affected if water levels continue to rise.

Relief and Rescue Operations Underway displaced families will be shifted in government-established relief camps. They will be provided with food supplies, clean drinking water, medicines, and shelter. Medical teams treat cases of waterborne diseases, fevers, and snakebites, while veterinary teams are administering vaccinations and fodder for livestock.

Rescue operations remain in full swing, with boats and ferries evacuating residents from katcha areas. Landing stations have been set up at one-mile intervals along bunds for quick evacuation.

Continuous Monitoring Across the Division

Deputy Commissioners and Assistant Commissioners of Sukkur, Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, and Kashmore-Kandhkot are holding daily flood control room briefings. Irrigation and district teams are patrolling bunds around the clock, reinforcing vulnerable areas with stone pitching and emergency material.

Public Advisory

Authorities have appealed to residents of vulnerable areas to follow official government advisories.

Avoid risky crossings and unauthorized boat rides.

Consume boiled or treated water only.

Shift immediately to relief camps.

The public has been urged to cooperate fully with the administration and rescue teams for their own safety.

With the Indus River continuing to flow at high levels, Sukkur Division remains under strict emergency watch. A combination of leadership oversight, technical preparedness, operational response, and community cooperation is at the heart of the government’s flood management strategy. Officials reiterated their resolve that every possible measure will be taken to protect human lives and minimize damage to property, crops, and livestock.