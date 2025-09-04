Experts stress public-private partnership to address water woes

To explore the role of public-private partnerships (PPPs), blended finance, and private sector solutions in scaling up Nature-based Solutions (NbS) for community water management, WWF-Pakistan, under its Water Resources. Accountability in Pakistan (WRAP) project, organized a workshop here at a local hotel. The event brought together diverse stakeholders, including the private sector, development partners, and conservation experts, to identify collaborative pathways for addressing Pakistan’s growing freshwater challenges.

Senior Director WWF-Pakistan Rab Nawaz said that considering the recurring floods and other climate catastrophes, we should integrate NbS in water management.

Citing the example of the construction of check dams, he termed these solutions as innovative models for community water supply and ecosystem restoration.

Moreover, talking about public-private partnership, he said that sustainable water management necessitates joint ownership, where the government provides policy support and access to land, while the private sector contributes innovation, finance, and technology.

Director NbS, WWF-Pakistan Haider Raza pointed out that degraded water quality, urban flooding, and declining recreational and aesthetic values of ecosystems can be addressed through NbS, such as the gravel-based water filtration plants. He highlighted the importance of park-based conservation initiatives, which offer high sustainability, cost-effectiveness, and multiple co-benefits.

The workshop provided a technical orientation on NbS, including IUCN’s global framework, categories, and case studies. Examples included watershed restoration, mangrove rehabilitation, sustainable drainage systems, and urban forests. Participants also learned about the Kharkoo river case study, where gabion bunds and ecological restoration successfully reclaimed degraded land and improved food security for local communities.

Syeda Rinam Fatima, Coordinator Corporate Engagement at WWF-Pakistan, presented on the role of private sector partnerships in freshwater resilience. She highlighted successful collaborations where companies co-financed interventions, including floating treatment wetlands, recharge wells, and car-wash water recycling systems.

“These models demonstrate how corporate engagement can deliver direct conservation results while improving community access to safe drinking water,” she added.

Stakeholders underscored the need for stronger enabling policies, innovative financing mechanisms, and long-term monitoring frameworks to ensure the effectiveness of public-private partnerships.